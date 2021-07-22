Mark Wahlberg Says He Watches His Kids' Sports Games from the Car to Offer 'Their Own Identity'

Mark Wahlberg is one proud dad — even from afar!

While recently chatting with Entertainment Tonight, the 50-year-old actor opened up about raising his kids and parenting in the public eye.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Explaining that he tries to give his four children — Ella, 17, Michael, 15, Brendan, 12, and Grace, 11, whom he shares with wife Rhea Durham — as much of a normal life as possible, Wahlberg told the outlet, "Me being in the public eye, there are pros to that, but there's a lot of cons."

"My kids wanna have their own identity, you know? I'm not allowed to get out of the car at football practice or a game," he said. "I gotta sit in the car and watch."

"At first I took it personally, because I wanna be there to support them, but supporting them is by making them feel comfortable in what they're doing and them having their own identity too," the Joe Bell star added. "It's very difficult."

Mark Wahlberg Credit: Rhea Wahlberg/Instagram

In June, Wahlberg posted a throwback snapshot of his large brood in loving memory of his mother Alma Wahlberg, who died in April.

In the family snapshot, the actor, his wife, 42, and their four kids cuddled up on a couch with the family matriarch, who died at age 78 after suffering from dementia.

"Miss you grandma ❤️," her son captioned the Instagram shot.

Durham commented on her husband's post with a hand-praying emoji, while Mario Lopez wrote "Prayers up!"

The Infinite star and his brother, New Kids on the Block's Donnie Wahlberg, announced Alma's death in April. The matriarch was a beloved star on their popular A&E series Wahlburgers.

Alma was the mother of nine children: Arthur, Paul, Jim, Robert, Donnie, Mark, Michelle, Debbie and Tracey Wahlberg with husband Donald Wahlberg, to whom she was married to for 17 years. (He died in 2008. Their daughter Debbie died in 2003.)