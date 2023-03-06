Mark Wahlberg Shares Rare Photo with Son Brendan, 14, as They Enjoy UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas

Mark Wahlberg brought his 14-year-old son to UFC 285 in Las Vegas to see Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane face off

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 02:59 PM
mark wahlberg & son at fight
Photo: Mark Wahlberg/instagram

Mark Wahlberg's son joined him for a knockout evening in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The actor, 51, brought son Brendan, 14, with him on Saturday night to watch a UFC fight, where Jon Jones defeated Ciryl Gane.

Wahlberg documented the special father-son outing, sharing a picture of the two on Instagram from the event. In the photo, Wahlberg has his arm around the teenager as Brendan sits with his hand resting on his chin.

"Fight night with this guy❤️," he captioned the post, on which wife Rhea Durham commented, "🥰🥰🥰."

Wahlberg and Durham share four children, daughters Grace, 13, and Ella, 19, plus sons Brendan, and Michael, 16.

In October, Wahlberg told The Talk that his family moved from Las Angeles to Nevada to "give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lots of opportunity here."

Wahlberg explained that he "moved to California many years ago to pursue acting," and has "only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there."

"So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us," said the Uncharted star.

"I'm really excited about the future," he added.

