Mark Wahlberg Honors Late Mom Alma with Throwback Family Photo Featuring His Four Kids: 'Miss You'

Both Mark and his brother Donnie shared emotional tributes to their late mom Alma after announcing her death Sunday

Mark Wahlberg continues to mourn the loss of his mother, family matriarch Alma Wahlberg.

On Monday, the actor, 49, posted a throwback family snapshot to Instagram that featured himself, his wife Rhea Durham, and their four children — sons Michael, 15, and Brendan, 12, and daughters Ella, 17, and Grace, 11 — sitting on a couch with Alma, who recently died at age 78 after suffering from dementia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Miss you grandma ❤️," he captioned the post.

Rhea, 42, commented on her husband's post with a hand-praying emoji. Mario Lopez also commented, writing, "Prayers up!"

Mark and his brother, New Kids on the Block's Donnie Wahlberg, announced Alma's death on Sunday. The family matriarch was a beloved star on their popular A&E series Wahlburgers.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Sharing a photo of Alma, Mark wrote on Instagram, "My angel. Rest in peace."

Donnie, meanwhile, shared a nearly two-minute video in tribute to his mother. "I'm so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life's path by, such an amazing woman. My mom Alma's joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am," the 51-year-old star wrote.

"I've often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it's true," added Donnie. "She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I've ever known."

wahlberg Mark and Alma Wahlberg | Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Donnie previously shared an update about his mother's deteriorating health to his followers back in July 2020.

"I know that so many of you have asked how my mom Alma is doing. During my visit, she didn't remember much, and was often confused, but somehow she was still Alma. She still lights up a room. She still made me smile," he wrote at the time. "She's still stubborn. And she still loves her baby Donnie. I thank you all, for your well wishes."