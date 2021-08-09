Mark Wahlberg Takes Son Brendan, 12, on His First Golf Cart Driving Lesson: 'Kid's a Natural'

Mark Wahlberg's son Brendan is the spitting image of his father as he practices his driving skills with help from his Dad

Mark Wahlberg is teaching his son the rules of the road.

On Sunday, the Ted actor, 50, shared a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram of his son Brendan's first driving lesson at a golf course.

In the sweet video, Wahlberg sits in the passenger seat of the golf cart next to his 12-year-old son while Brendan takes charge of the wheel.

"Best way to learn how to drive is to start with a golf cart. This boy knows how to drive," Wahlberg begins the video.

"Watch the road, not the camera," he teases his son. "First driving lesson with dad. He's good."

"Driving lesson! The kid's a natural. ❤️," the father of four captioned the video, in which Brendan looks nearly identical to his Dad.

Even as a famous Hollywood actor, Wahlberg always makes time to support his four children — Ella, 17, Michael, 15, Brendan, 12, and Grace, 11, whom he shares with wife Rhea Durham.

Recently chatting with Entertainment Tonight, the star explained that he tries to give his kids as much of a normal life as possible, telling the outlet, "Me being in the public eye, there are pros to that, but there's a lot of cons."

"My kids wanna have their own identity, you know? I'm not allowed to get out of the car at football practice or a game," he said. "I gotta sit in the car and watch."

"At first I took it personally, because I wanna be there to support them, but supporting them is by making them feel comfortable in what they're doing and them having their own identity too," the Joe Bell star added. "It's very difficult."

Last month, the actor shared a rare photo of his kids on Instagram. showing a moment during their family pool time when three of his children tried to dunk him under the water, jumping on his back while laughing as Dad withstood the playful attack.