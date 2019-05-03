Mark Wahlberg's Son, 10, Shocks Himself After He Attempts Half-Court Shot — and Makes It!

Mark Wahlberg‘s son is a basketball star!

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the actor shared his pride as his son Brendan Joseph, 10, made an impromptu half-court shot on the basketball court.

In the video, a woman’s voice can be heard talking to Brendan while he plays basketball, saying, “You know what is hard? Making a half-court shot. Try it! Throw one!”

Brendan then walks up to the half-court line and hurls the ball one-handed toward the basket. As it soars in, the woman cheers as Wahlberg’s stunned son says, “That was just a half-court shot!”

Wahlberg, 47, captioned the video, “Lil Moe!! wait for the end!!”

The actor, known for his intense workout routine, is quite the basketball player himself. In August 2018, he said that he and Leonardo DiCaprio, who both starred in 1995’s The Basketball Diaries, used to play games together.

“Me and Leo actually play ball in real life,” Wahlberg revealed. “For quite some time, we’d actually have an annual basketball game at my house.”

In February, Wahlberg shared another post of his sons playing basketball. “Fun times with the boys. Always inspiring to be better,” he wrote.

In August, Wahlberg opened up to PEOPLE about raising his four kids (Brendan, Grace Margaret, 9, Michael, 13, and Ella Rae, 15) with his wife Rhea Durham — especially his teenage daughter Ella, whom he admitted could be “a challenge” at times.

“It’s tough, but people say that they pass through it and they come back to you. She wants to go be off and doing her thing,” he said of parenting a teenager, adding, “[There’s] a lot of attitude, a lot of aggression, a lot of, ‘You’re the worst, you ruin everything!’ “

Besides basketball, Wahlberg’s children have also taken an interest in other sports. He told PEOPLE last fall that his son’s football season was about to start, and that his youngest child is a horseback-riding star.

“My younger daughter is heavy into horses and all that stuff — lots of stuff that keeps her focused and away from boys hopefully until she’s 30, which is great,” he joked of Grace, who won first place at a horse show in September.