Mark Wahlberg Looks Just Like Daughter Grace, 12, as He Shares Throwback Photo with Long Hair

Mark Wahlberg has a little doppelgänger on his hands.

Sharing a recent photo of daughter Grace, 12, posing with her horse, the Uncharted star compared her look to a throwback photo of himself where he had his hair grown out in a similar style in an Instagram post on Monday.

"They say we look alike? 💕👼," he captioned the shot, where the two bear an uncanny resemblance.

In addition to Grace, Wahlberg shares sons Brendan, 14, and Michael, 16, and daughter Ella, 19, with wife Rhea Durham.

Last month, Wahlberg celebrated his daughter's latest equestrian accomplishments, posing with Grace and her two newest ribbons.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Proud of my baby girl. 🐴🥇🏆❤️," he captioned the competition shots, which included a sepia-toned photo of Wahlberg talking to Grace while she was on her horse.

In July, the Pain and Gain actor, 51, joked about looking forward to an empty nest during his interview on The Tonight Show when host Jimmy Fallon pointed out that Wahlberg's youngest, daughter Grace Margaret, is only 12.

"She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing," he said of Grace, then showing a photo of Wahlberg and his wife with Grace at an equestrian event where she won a plaque. "Of course, she picked the most expensive sport possible," the actor joked.

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham with daughter Grace. Mark Wahlberg Instagram

When Fallon asked if he tried to talk her out of it, Wahlberg replied, "No, she loves it."

"And she takes so much pride in the little stuff," he continued proudly. "She's at the barn every day, shoveling poop ... she's up before me."

Wahlberg then shared another photo of Grace during a jumping event and teased his daughter. "See how she's looking at the photographer? She's not looking where she's supposed to be jumping."