Mark Wahlberg Says His Kids Are 'Thriving' After Move From L.A. to Las Vegas: 'It's Been Great'

The actor previously said that he moved to Nevada to give his four children "a better life"

By
Published on April 29, 2023 12:50 PM
Mark Wahlberg arrives for the premiere of 'Transformers: The Last Knight' at Civic Opera Building on June 20, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois
Mark Wahlberg. Photo: Gabriel Grams/FilmMagic

Mark Wahlberg and his funky bunch are loving life in Las Vegas!

The actor, 51, told E! News this week that his four children are enjoying their time in Nevada, six months after he revealed his family departed Los Angeles to put the children first.

"They love Vegas," Wahlberg told the outlet. "I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career, and now it's time for them to pursue theirs."

He added: "Everybody is thriving there, it's been great."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mark Wahlberg and model Rhea Durham arrive at the AFI FEST 2016 Presented By Audi - Closing Night Gala - Screening Of Lionsgate's "Patriots Day" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 17, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

As Wahlberg explained to E! News, his move to Sin City also came with some entertainment for him and his family — wife Rhea Durham, daughters Grace, 13, and Ella, 19, plus sons Brendan, 14, and Michael, 17 — to potentially enjoy together.

"I saw Adele, I saw Bruno Mars [as part of Silk Sonic]," he said. "I've seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There's so much to do in Vegas, and it's so exciting."

The Me Time star revealed in October when he called in to The Talk that his whole crew "moved to Nevada where, after this gubernatorial election, hopefully we go to legislation and get a bill passed so we can get tax credits for the state, build a state-of-the-art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0."

"I want to be able to work from home," the actor continued, adding that he's home at "every free moment."

Reiterating that the move was in an effort to "give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer," Wahlberg told The Talk, "This made a lot more sense for us."

He also explained that he and Durham, 44, "came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lots of opportunity here."

Mark, Rhea, Grace Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham with daughter Grace. Mark Wahlberg Instagram

As supporters of their children's individual interests, Wahlberg and Durham recently gifted their 17-year-old a car — his "first car," to be exact — back in March.

Durham shared photos of son Michael enjoying his first car after celebrating his 17th birthday last month, as he stood next to an all-black Ford Bronco. In a second image, his little sister Grace could be seen checking out the car, which was complete with a red gift bow on the hood, from the inside.

The duo previously dropped off their oldest child, daughter Ella, at Clemson University in South Carolina in January. Durham shared a selfie on the way home at the time, expressing her emotions toward the family milestone.

"On my way home from my first college drop off," she wrote. "The emotions are running wild. 😞🥹😊😵‍💫."

As for their youngest, the actor shared a hilarious video on Instagram this month showing Grace modeling clothes from his Municipal line and promoting his Performance Inspired protein powder. "Municipal from head to toe," Grace said, pointing out her clothing. "The new Municipal shoes, shorts Municipal F45, the sweatshirt, hat."

"Performance Inspired, inspire to be better," she continued while holding her dad's protein powder. "Stay prayed up, make your protein shakes."

"What time is it? Oh, 8 a.m.? I gotta go to bed," Grace then joked, poking some fun at her dad's schedule.

Related Articles
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - “Glee” costars Dianna Agron and Kevin McHale are all smiles as they reunite during a fun stroll in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. Dianna sported a make-up free look in a stylish red leather jacket. Pictured: Dianna Agron, Kevin McHale BACKGRID USA 28 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
'Glee' Reunion! Dianna Agron and Kevin McHale Pal Around During N.Y.C. Stroll — See the Photos!
Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Allison Holker Boss Granted Half of Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Company and Future Earnings
Zendaya and Tom Holland attend Usher show
Zendaya and Tom Holland Jam Out to 'Confessions Part II' at Usher's Las Vegas Residency
zendaya
Zendaya Says First-Ever Date Was an Unknowing Sneak Peek into Her Future: 'I Consider Myself Honored'
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale and Matt Atwater were spotted for the first time hugging each other as they take a romantic stroll in New York City.
Kate Beckinsale and Matt Atwater Are 'Friendly,' Says Source: 'Nothing Romantic Going On' (Exclusive)
Tyler, The Creator
Tyler, the Creator Says His Will Doesn't Allow for Posthumous Music Releases: 'Gross'
Father Dies, 3 Kids Rescued After Falling from Oregon Cliff, Ryan Acord
Dad Dies After Having 'Risked His Life' to Save 3 Kids, Who Were Rescued After Fall from Oregon Cliff
Naomi Watts shows off what appears to be an engagement ring outside the Greenwich Hotel while walking her dog in New York City. Naomi then appears to hide the ring by covering it with her cellphone.
Are Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Engaged? Actress Spotted with Diamond on Ring Finger in N.Y.C.
A formerly sunken boat sits high and dry along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, near Boulder City, Nev. Authorities in Las Vegas say they've identified human remains found in October 2022 at shrinking Lake Mead as a North Las Vegas man who drowned in April 1974. The Clark County coroner's office said Tuesday, March 28, 2023, that Donald P. Smith was 39 when he was reported missing in the waters of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam Lake Mead Body-Identification, Boulder City, United States - 10 May 2022
Human Remains of Man Who Went Missing in 1998 Found in Lake Mead Amid Drop in Water Levels
The Quantum of the Seas cruise ship, operated by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. The ship is back in Singapore and those on board are confined to their cabins after a positive Covid-19 case was identified, cutting short what was meant to be a four-day cruise to nowhere.
Cruise Passenger Missing After Falling Overboard During Trip from Australia to Hawaii
MoneySign Suede Instagram
Rapper MoneySign Suede Dead at 22 After Being Stabbed in Calif. Prison Shower, Lawyer Says
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Step Out for 'First Date Night' Since Birth of Baby Matilda
Kareem Ernesto Leiva, Anthony Avalos, Maxine Barron
Anthony Avalos' Mother, Boyfriend Sentenced for Torture, Murder of Boy, 10
Rod Githens, Ph.D.
College Professor Wanted to Rape 7-Year-Old Girl, Promised Chocolate Bar and Ariel Doll: Police
ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 11: Jeanie Buss and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers hug on court after winning Game Six of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on October 11, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at AdventHealth Arena. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeanie Buss Praises 'Committed' Lakers Team for Making Playoffs: 'Would've Been Easy to Give Up' (Exclusive)
EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “THE FLASH,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'The Flash' First Reactions: Critics Praise Michael Keaton's Return as Batman in 'Ambitious' Movie