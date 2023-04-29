Mark Wahlberg Says His Kids Are 'Thriving' After Move From L.A. to Las Vegas: 'It's Been Great'

Mark Wahlberg and his funky bunch are loving life in Las Vegas!

The actor, 51, told E! News this week that his four children are enjoying their time in Nevada, six months after he revealed his family departed Los Angeles to put the children first.

"They love Vegas," Wahlberg told the outlet. "I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career, and now it's time for them to pursue theirs."

He added: "Everybody is thriving there, it's been great."

As Wahlberg explained to E! News, his move to Sin City also came with some entertainment for him and his family — wife Rhea Durham, daughters Grace, 13, and Ella, 19, plus sons Brendan, 14, and Michael, 17 — to potentially enjoy together.

"I saw Adele, I saw Bruno Mars [as part of Silk Sonic]," he said. "I've seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There's so much to do in Vegas, and it's so exciting."

The Me Time star revealed in October when he called in to The Talk that his whole crew "moved to Nevada where, after this gubernatorial election, hopefully we go to legislation and get a bill passed so we can get tax credits for the state, build a state-of-the-art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0."

"I want to be able to work from home," the actor continued, adding that he's home at "every free moment."

Reiterating that the move was in an effort to "give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer," Wahlberg told The Talk, "This made a lot more sense for us."

He also explained that he and Durham, 44, "came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lots of opportunity here."

As supporters of their children's individual interests, Wahlberg and Durham recently gifted their 17-year-old a car — his "first car," to be exact — back in March.

Durham shared photos of son Michael enjoying his first car after celebrating his 17th birthday last month, as he stood next to an all-black Ford Bronco. In a second image, his little sister Grace could be seen checking out the car, which was complete with a red gift bow on the hood, from the inside.

The duo previously dropped off their oldest child, daughter Ella, at Clemson University in South Carolina in January. Durham shared a selfie on the way home at the time, expressing her emotions toward the family milestone.

"On my way home from my first college drop off," she wrote. "The emotions are running wild. 😞🥹😊😵‍💫."

As for their youngest, the actor shared a hilarious video on Instagram this month showing Grace modeling clothes from his Municipal line and promoting his Performance Inspired protein powder. "Municipal from head to toe," Grace said, pointing out her clothing. "The new Municipal shoes, shorts Municipal F45, the sweatshirt, hat."

"Performance Inspired, inspire to be better," she continued while holding her dad's protein powder. "Stay prayed up, make your protein shakes."

"What time is it? Oh, 8 a.m.? I gotta go to bed," Grace then joked, poking some fun at her dad's schedule.