Mark Wahlberg Says His 'Boys Are Back in School' as Son Brendan, 11, Begins Remote Learning
The father of four shared a snapshot of his younger son hard at work on his first day of classes from home
Class is in session for Mark Wahlberg's family!
On Tuesday morning, the Instant Family actor, 49, shared a photo on Instagram of his younger son, Brendan Joseph, who turns 12 later this month, hard at work in front of a laptop. Beside the boy sat their dog, Champ, who appeared just as focussed on the first day of socially distanced learning.
"Boys are back in school. ❤️🤔," wrote Wahlberg, who included the little Pomeranian as one of his household's remote learning students.
Wahlberg — who also shares three other children with wife Rhea Durham: son Michael, 14, and daughters Ella Rae, 17, and Grace Margaret, 10 — is one of many parents around the country who are taking part in remote learning amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for the new school year.
Wahlberg has spent ample quality time with his children while self-isolating at home, including a free manicure session with his youngest. Back in March, the Oscar nominee shared a sweet clip of his daughter, Grace, painting his nails as she practiced her salon techniques on her dad.
“So 15 days into quarantine now, I’m getting pedicures, manicures and apparently full makeup,” said Wahlberg in the Instagram video. “She’s got her whole kit there. This is what’s happening now.”
Grace applied peach and lavender colors to her dad’s nails, which he showed off on his Instagram Story, teasing his daughter, “I don’t know if you’re gonna have a career in this.”
“I’m only good at makeup, so your makeup’s gonna be on fleek,” Grace told her father, who replied, “On fleek? What’s fleek? ‘On fleek,’ whatever that means.”
“This is a hack job,” he joked after assessing his daughter’s work. “Are you good at this?! Have you ever done this before?!”
As promised, Wahlberg’s makeover continued with some color to his face, applied liberally by Grace from an eyeshadow palette — but she decided the hues looked better on Dad’s cheeks. “What the heck are you doing? I thought you said you were good at makeup,” he teased Grace as she brushed a purple color over his cheekbones.
