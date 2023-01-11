Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham's Daughter Grace Celebrates 13th Birthday: 'My Little Lady'

The couple shares daughters Grace, 13, and Ella, 19, and sons Brendan, 14, and Michael, 16

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 05:28 PM
mark wahlberg and rhea durham's daughter turns 13
Photo: Rhea Durham/instagram

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham's youngest is officially a teenager!

On Wednesday, the couple's daughter Grace Margaret turned 13 and Rhea shared a sweet tribute to her daughter on Instagram.

Sharing a gallery of photos of Grace throughout the years, Rhea wrote, "1️⃣3️⃣ WHAT?!?!? I love you more than words can describe. Happy Birthday my little lady 🥳🤩🌠🎈💘💟."

The model, 44, included photos of Grace as a little girl as well as some other shots of the now-teenager horseback riding and making silly faces.

Along with Grace, Wahlberg and Rhea share daughter Ella Rae, 19, and sons Brendan, 14, and Michael, 16.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this week, Rhea shared a solemn selfie from her seat on a plane on Instagram, reflecting on dropping their daughter Ella off at college.

"On my way home from my first college drop off," the mom of four wrote. "The emotions are running wild. 😞🥹😊😵‍💫."

Appearing on Live! With Kelly and Ryan in August, Wahlberg, 51, opened up about parenting his four teens. When host Ryan Seacrest asked Wahlberg what the teens were up to, he shared that Ella is getting ready to finish school and looking at colleges.

"My 18-year-old, now I literally have no authority over her until she realizes she needs me financially," he joked. "She's doing tattoos and all this stuff but she's now really focused on academics, which is great. It took her a while to get there."

"She's going to graduate mid-year and then we're going on tour," he shared at the time. "She's picking the most random places — San Diego State, Clemson — so we're going to go to all these places."

Kelly Ripa — whose oldest has graduated college while her other two continue their studies — offered a word of advice to Wahlberg. "Don't say a word. Do you hear me? You don't say a word."

"That's the motto with my oldest daughter and my wife!" he replied.

Ripa later added, "If you think whatever school is the best place, you shut it. Because you will talk them right out of that school."

"I will take that advice because we're literally going from one school to the other," Wahlberg said.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnNO3vbuliQ/?hl=en byrheawahlberg Verified On my way home from my first college drop off. The emotions are running wild. 😞🥹😊😵‍💫 2h ; https://www.instagram.com/p/CemGrn4LRW9/?hl=en ellaawahlbrg 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🌸🍀🌟💖💗🫖 30w
Mark Wahlberg's Wife Says Her 'Emotions Are Running Wild' After Dropping Daughter Ella at College
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmpnmkdrRwO/. Mark Wahlberg/Instagram; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (321432q) MARK WAHLBERG CANNES FILM FESTIVAL, FRANCE - 2000
Mark Wahlberg Looks Just Like Daughter Grace, 12, as He Shares Throwback Photo with Long Hair
mark Wahlberg and daughter Ella
Mark Wahlberg Jokes Daughter, 18, Is 'Doing Tattoos' and Says He Has 'No Authority' Over Her
Actor Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are spotted at the beach on Boxing Day while on holiday in Barbados. 26 Dec 2022
Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Ripped Physique with Wife Rhea Durham on Barbados Vacation
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Swimsuit-Clad Backside in 'Cheeky New Year' Throwback with Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Swimsuit-Clad Backside in 'Cheeky New Year' Throwback with Mark Consuelos
Michael Consuelos and Kelly Ripa pose backstage as Jake Shears of the rock group "The Scissor Sisters" makes his Broadway debut in the hit musical "Kinky Boots" on Broadway at The Al Hirschfeld Theatre on January 8, 2018 in New York City
Kelly Ripa Says Son Michael's Post-College Job 'Evaporated' Due to Pandemic: 'Adulting Is Hard'
Kelly Ripa and mark consuelos thanksgiving 2022
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Laughs with Their Three Kids on Thanksgiving
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Mark Wahlberg with his kids
Mark Wahlberg Says He Moved from L.A. to Nevada to Give His Kids a 'Better Life': It Made 'Sense for Us'
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Son Michael's Confirmation, Jokes Wife Rhea 'Deserves Most of the Credit'
Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About Daughter Grace's Budding Equestrian Career
Mark Wahlberg Jokes About Daughter Grace's Budding Equestrian Career: 'Most Expensive Sport'
Kelly Ripa showing Michael Consuelos in Sexiest Man Alive issue
Watch Proud Mom Kelly Ripa's Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Son in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Issue
mark wahlberg's daughter anniversary
Mark Wahlberg Wishes Daughter Ella and Her Boyfriend a Happy Anniversary: 'So Happy for You Guys'
Mark Wahlberg Finds a Gym Buddy in Daughter Ella's Boyfriend: 'A Great Young Man'
Mark Wahlberg Works Out with Daughter Ella's Boyfriend: 'A Great Young Man'
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg Admits His Kids Are 'Terribly Embarrassed' by His Marky Mark Era Fashions
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjgC-O_pNG1/. Heidi Klum Lou birthday
Heidi Klum Celebrates Daughter Lou's 13th Birthday with Sweet Throwback Photo: 'Love You'