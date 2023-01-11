Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham's Daughter Grace Celebrates 13th Birthday: 'My Little Lady'

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham's youngest is officially a teenager!

On Wednesday, the couple's daughter Grace Margaret turned 13 and Rhea shared a sweet tribute to her daughter on Instagram.

Sharing a gallery of photos of Grace throughout the years, Rhea wrote, "1️⃣3️⃣ WHAT?!?!? I love you more than words can describe. Happy Birthday my little lady 🥳🤩🌠🎈💘💟."

The model, 44, included photos of Grace as a little girl as well as some other shots of the now-teenager horseback riding and making silly faces.

Along with Grace, Wahlberg and Rhea share daughter Ella Rae, 19, and sons Brendan, 14, and Michael, 16.

Earlier this week, Rhea shared a solemn selfie from her seat on a plane on Instagram, reflecting on dropping their daughter Ella off at college.

"On my way home from my first college drop off," the mom of four wrote. "The emotions are running wild. 😞🥹😊😵‍💫."

Appearing on Live! With Kelly and Ryan in August, Wahlberg, 51, opened up about parenting his four teens. When host Ryan Seacrest asked Wahlberg what the teens were up to, he shared that Ella is getting ready to finish school and looking at colleges.

"My 18-year-old, now I literally have no authority over her until she realizes she needs me financially," he joked. "She's doing tattoos and all this stuff but she's now really focused on academics, which is great. It took her a while to get there."

"She's going to graduate mid-year and then we're going on tour," he shared at the time. "She's picking the most random places — San Diego State, Clemson — so we're going to go to all these places."

Kelly Ripa — whose oldest has graduated college while her other two continue their studies — offered a word of advice to Wahlberg. "Don't say a word. Do you hear me? You don't say a word."

"That's the motto with my oldest daughter and my wife!" he replied.

Ripa later added, "If you think whatever school is the best place, you shut it. Because you will talk them right out of that school."

"I will take that advice because we're literally going from one school to the other," Wahlberg said.