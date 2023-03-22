Mark Wahlberg and Wife Rhea Durham Celebrate Son Michael's 17th Birthday: 'Time Goes by So Fast'

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham are paying tribute to their son on his special day.

The couple's son Michael turned 17 on Wednesday, with both parents sharing sweet messages to the teenager on Instagram.

"Happy B Day Mikey🥳can't believe you're 17 already❤️time goes by so fast🙏 so proud of the wonderful young man you are😘," Wahlberg, 51, wrote alongside two throwback photos of his son.

Durham, 44, also shared a carousel of pictures in her post, including several shots of Michael as a little boy as well as some more recent photos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Happy 17th Birthday my sweet boy 🎈💛 I love you more than you will ever know. 😘🐄🎂💙," wrote the mom of four.

Along with Michael, Wahlberg and Durham share daughters Ella Rae, 19, and Grace Margaret, 13, plus son Brendan, 14.

Earlier this month, the Ted actor brought son Brendan to Las Vegas to watch a UFC fight, where Jon Jones defeated Ciryl Gane.

Wahlberg documented the special father-son outing, sharing a picture of the two on Instagram from the event. In the photo, Wahlberg had his arm around the teenager as Brendan sat with his hand resting on his chin.

"Fight night with this guy❤️," he captioned the post, on which Durham commented, "🥰🥰🥰."

In October, Wahlberg told The Talk that his family moved from Los Angeles to Nevada to "give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lots of opportunity here."

Wahlberg explained that he "moved to California many years ago to pursue acting," and has "only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there."

"So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us," said the Uncharted star.

"I'm really excited about the future," he added.