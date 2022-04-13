The actor revealed he would consider bringing back songs he sang as Marky Mark under the right circumstances

Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are 'Mortified' by His Marky Mark Past – And Why He'd Bring It Back

Mark Wahlberg is taking a trip down memory lane.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, the 50-year-old actor revealed his children are "mortified" by the videos of him performing as Marky Mark in the 90s hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

During the show, DeGeneres, 64, asked Wahlberg whether his children have ever seen him perform as the lead singer.

"Have your kids ever seen you perform?" asked DeGeneres to which Wahlberg responded, "They've seen videos of me performing and they are mortified."

When a photo of Wahlberg as Marky Mark appeared on a screen, the actor said his children would be embarrassed by it.

"Like if they see a photo of me in the underwear, oh my God they would be so embarrassed. My son has just recently turned 16. Let's just say that and he gets embarrassed by everything that I do even the stuff that people think is cool in 2022," added Wahlberg.

Asked whether he would ever consider performing as Marky Mark again, Wahlberg replied, "Yes, under the right circumstances ... for the right circumstances and yes for the right cause. Absolutely, I would do it."

This is not the first time Wahlberg's children have shared their feelings about Marky Mark.

"I was at a football game — my son's game — last week," said Wahlberg at the time.

"In the middle of the game, they start playing 'Good Vibrations.' My wife is just cracking up laughing, but she's looking at my son who's basically burying his head in his helmet."