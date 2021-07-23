Mark Wahlberg Shares Rare Photo of His Kids Trying to Dunk Him in Pool: 'They Never Got Me Under'

It takes more than three kids to take down Mark Wahlberg!

The Joe Bell actor, 50, shared a rare photo of his kids on Instagram Thursday, showing a moment during their family pool time when three of his children tried to dunk him under the water, jumping on his back while laughing as Dad withstood the playful attack.

"They never got me under! 😤🤣❤️," Wahlberg captioned the post.

Wahlberg shares four kids with wife Rhea Durham: daughters Ella, 17, and Grace Margaret, 11, plus sons Michael, 15, and Brendan Joseph, 12.

The father of four recently told Entertainment Tonight about raising his kids in the public eye, explaining that he tries to give them as much of a normal life as possible. "Me being in the public eye, there are pros to that, but there's a lot of cons," he said.

"My kids wanna have their own identity, you know? I'm not allowed to get out of the car at football practice or a game," said Wahlberg. "I gotta sit in the car and watch."

"At first I took it personally, because I wanna be there to support them, but supporting them is by making them feel comfortable in what they're doing and them having their own identity too," he added. "It's very difficult."

On Father's Day last month, Wahlberg posted a video on Instagram praising moms everywhere, calling them the "real heroes."