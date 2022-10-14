Mark Wahlberg is keeping his kids' best interests in mind.

The 51-year-old actor called in to The Talk on Tuesday, where he opened up about the "biggest challenge" of balancing work and parenting his four children with wife Rhea Durham: daughters Grace, 12, and Ella, 19, plus sons Brendan, 14, and Michael, 16.

"Every free moment that I have, I'm at home," Wahlberg said.

He also revealed that he and his family "moved to Nevada where, after this gubernatorial election, hopefully we go to legislation and get a bill passed so we can get tax credits for the state, build a state-of-the-art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0."

"I want to be able to work from home," the actor said.

Mark Wahlberg and his kids. Mark Wahlberg Instagram

Wahlberg explained that he "moved to California many years ago to pursue acting," and has "only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there."

"So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us," said the Uncharted star.

Wahlberg said he and Durham, 44, "came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lots of opportunity here."

"I'm really excited about the future," he added.

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham with daughter Grace. Mark Wahlberg Instagram

Wahlberg has long been supportive of his children's individual interests and, earlier this year, detailed his approach to introducing his religious beliefs to his kids.

During an April appearance on the TODAY show, Wahlberg said that, as a Catholic man, there are parallels between his film Father Stu and his own life, which is why he's so passionate about the project. However, he's not interested in forcing his beliefs onto his children.

"They think Dad's crazy, and he's boring," the actor joked to Hoda Kotb. "But even with my faith, I don't force it on them. But they know that Dad can't start the day without being in prayer, can't start the day without reading my Scripture or going to Mass."

"And hopefully, instead of forcing that on them, they'll say, 'Well, if it works for Dad, maybe it'll work for us,' and they'll kind of gravitate towards it on their own," Wahlberg added.