Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg star in Daddy's Home, out Christmas Day

How Mark Wahlberg Impresses His Kids (Hint: It Involves FaceTiming with Elf)

Image zoom

Rob Kim/Getty

When you’re a dad like Mark Wahlberg, your Hollywood friends aren’t only impressive on-screen — they’re equally as awesome to your children in real life.

In the 44-year-old’s latest comedy, Daddy’s Home, he plays a rebellious but loving dad who competes for his children’s attention with their modest stepdad, played by Will Ferrell.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But in real life, Wahlberg used Ferrell (who starred as Buddy in 2003’s Christmas favorite Elf) to win some major brownie points with his own kids.

“I was FaceTiming with my kids when we just got off the plane and I was like ‘Let’s Skype with Elf!’ And my 5½-year-old Grace just lit up like a Christmas tree and my 12-year-old Ella had an Elf T-shirt on,” Wahlberg, who is also dad to sons Brendan, 7, and Michael, 9½, explains to PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “So it was pretty good timing.”



Ferrell also admits he’s tried to impress his own kids — Magnus, 11, Mattias, 8 and Axel, 5.

Read more about the comedy duo in this week’s PEOPLE, on newsstands now.



RELATED:

Rhea Wahlberg’s Blog: Are We the Only Ones Tardy?

“The problem is I took my boys to a Super Bowl once and I think I won some points but then it turns into like ‘So we’re going next year, right?'” says Ferrell. ” And I was like …”

Wahlberg then quickly added a punch to his ego, “I took my sons to the Super Bowl and they beat your team! And you were there!”

Daddy’s Home hits theaters Christmas Day.