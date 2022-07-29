Mark Wahlberg Jokes About Daughter Grace's Budding Equestrian Career: 'Most Expensive Sport'

Wahlberg opened up about Grace's experience with the sport on The Tonight Show

Mark Wahlberg's kids are growing up.

The Uncharted actor, 51, joked about looking forward to an empty nest during his interview on The Tonight Show when host Jimmy Fallon pointed out that Wahlberg's youngest, daughter Grace Margaret, is only 12.

"She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing," he said of Grace, then showing a photo of Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham with Grace at an equestrian event where she won a plaque. "Of course, she picked the most expensive sport possible," the actor joked.

When Fallon asked if he tried to talk her out of it, Wahlberg replied, "No, she loves it."

"And she takes so much pride in the little stuff," he continued proudly. "She's at the barn every day, shoveling poop ... she's up before me."

Wahlberg shared another photo of Grace during a jumping event and teased his daughter. "See how she's looking at the photographer? She's not looking where she's supposed to be jumping."

In addition to Grace, Wahlberg and Durham share sons Brendan Joseph, 13, and Michael, 16, and daughter Ella Rae, 18.

While chatting with PEOPLE last month, Wahlberg opened up about how Ella paid tribute to his time as a former member of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch through her fashion.

"My daughter actually was so cool. She bought a Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch T-shirt from a vintage shop, and she's been rocking it like crazy," Wahlberg said.

Detailing that Ella "wasn't doing it to give me a hard time," the Ted star continued, "She was really rocking [it] with me."

"It's nice to have [her celebrate] some of my past," Wahlberg added. "That was actually a very nice little moment for me."

mark wahlberg and kids Credit: mark wahlberg/ instagram

In April, Wahlberg appeared on Today and spoke about his film Father Stu, where he portrayed Stuart Long, a real-life boxer-turned-priest.

Wahlberg said that, as a Catholic man, there are parallels between the film and his life, which is why he was so passionate about the project. However, he's not interested in forcing his beliefs onto his children.

"They think Dad's crazy, and he's boring," he joked to Hoda Kotb. "But even with my faith, I don't force it on them. But they know that Dad can't start the day without being in prayer, can't start the day without reading my Scripture or going to Mass."