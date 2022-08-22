Mark Wahlberg Jokes Daughter, 18, Is 'Doing Tattoos' and Says He Has 'No Authority' Over Her

"Until she realizes she needs me financially," the actor joked during an appearance on 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan'

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2022 04:17 PM
mark Wahlberg and daughter Ella
Photo: rhea wahlberg/ instagram

Mark Wahlberg is embracing life as a teen dad.

Appearing on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Monday, the actor opened up about how his three oldest — Brendan, 13, Michael, 16, and Ella Rae, 18, are all teenagers and daughter Grace Margaret will join them in January, when she turns 13.

When host Ryan Seacrest asked Wahlberg what the teens were up to, he shared that Ella is getting ready to finish school and looking at colleges.

"My 18-year-old, now I literally have no authority over her until she realizes she needs me financially," he joked. "She's doing tattoos and all this stuff but she's now really focused on academics, which is great. It took her a while to get there."

After she graduates, the actor plans on touring colleges with her. "She's going to graduate mid-year and then we're going on tour," he shared. "She's picking the most random places — San Diego State, Clemson — so we're going to go to all these places."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rhea and Ella Wahlberg
Rhea Wahlberg Instagram

Kelly Ripa — whose oldest has graduated college while her other two continue their studies — offered a word of advice to Wahlberg. "Don't say a word. Do you hear me? You don't say a word."

"That's the motto with my oldest daughter and my wife!" he replied.

Ripa later added, "If you think whatever school is the best place, you shut it. Because you will talk them right out of that school."

"I will take that advice because we're literally going from one school to the other," Wahlberg said.

Earlier this year, Wahlberg shared his praise for Ella's boyfriend, even sharing a sweet tribute on Instagram for their first anniversary.

"Happy 1 year anniversary Ella and James 🙏❤️🙏 I'm so happy for you guys! I couldn't be more proud of you Ella!! I love you guys. ❤️🌹," Wahlberg wrote alongside a photo of the couple smiling together.

Wahlberg previously raved that he and wife Rhea Durham, 43, find him to be a "great young man," even going to the gym with James.

"Ella is a lucky girl and I'm a lucky dad! He is a great young man," he captioned a post from that occasion. "I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls, and now I'm working out with the boyfriend. Imagine that."

Related Articles
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg Admits His Kids Are 'Terribly Embarrassed' by His Marky Mark Era Fashions
Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About Daughter Grace's Budding Equestrian Career
Mark Wahlberg Jokes About Daughter Grace's Budding Equestrian Career: 'Most Expensive Sport'
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields Cries as Daughter Rowan Leaves for Sophomore Year of College: 'I Miss Her Already'
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Son Michael's Confirmation, Jokes Wife Rhea 'Deserves Most of the Credit'
mark wahlberg's daughter anniversary
Mark Wahlberg Wishes Daughter Ella and Her Boyfriend a Happy Anniversary: 'So Happy for You Guys'
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg Says Daughter Ella, 18, Has 'Been Rocking' a Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch Tee
MARK WAHLBERG
Mark Wahlberg Thinks 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella's Boyfriend 'Couldn't Be Any Sweeter'
Mark Wahlberg Finds a Gym Buddy in Daughter Ella's Boyfriend: 'A Great Young Man'
Mark Wahlberg Works Out with Daughter Ella's Boyfriend: 'A Great Young Man'
mark walhberg and daughter
Mark Wahlberg Wishes 'Angel' Daughter Grace a Happy 12th Birthday in Sweet Video: 'So Proud'
mark wahlberg and kids
Mark Wahlberg Doesn't Want to 'Force' Religion on His Kids, Hopes They Have Faith 'On Their Own'
LIVE! WITH KELLY AND RYAN - 5/3/22 - “Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” airs weekdays in syndication on ABC. (ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)
How Kelly Ripa and 'Live' 's Staffers Have Spent Over 20 Years Building the Ultimate Mom Tribe
Mark Wahlberg Boogie Nights
Mark Wahlberg Still Has Prop Penis from 'Boogie Nights' 'Locked Away': 'Not Something I Can Leave Out'
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are 'Mortified' by His Marky Mark Past – and Why He'd Bring It Back
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Celebrity Kids Graduating from High School, College (and More!) in 2022
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa attend Michael Gelman & Ali Wentworth Celebrate The Launch Of Yoga Pant Nation By Laurie Gelman at Private Residence on July 16, 2021 in Water Mill, NY.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Do Rock Climbing 'Couples Therapy': 'Love on the Rocks'