Mark Wahlberg Explains How Being Father of Four Shaped Heartbreaking Joe Bell Performance

After watching his new movie Joe Bell, Mark Wahlberg wants parents to love their children "unconditionally and support them and really root for them"

Mark Wahlberg's emotional new role hit different as a real-life parent.

With Joe Bell, the Oscar-nominated actor, 50, brings to the big screen the tragic story of an Oregonian man who embarked on a cross-country walk after the death of his 15-year-old son Jadin, who came out as gay. Bell raised awareness about suicide prevention and anti-bullying along the way.

Adding to the tragedy, Bell was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer six months into his cross-country journey. He was 48.

Wahlberg tells Fox News that being a dad affected his approach to the movie. He shares four kids with wife Rhea Durham: daughters Ella, 17, and Grace Margaret, 11, plus sons Michael, 15, and Brendan Joseph, 12.

He said he wants to "make sure that people are, and especially parents, that they're listening to their children and are hearing what's going on with them, that they love them unconditionally and support them and really root for them and cheer them on in anything that they decide that they want to do, as long as it's positive, productive."

Building the on-screen relationship between Bell and his son Jadin, (played by newcomer Reid Miller), Wahlberg drew from his own connections with his kids.

"I really felt that as a parent — more than as an actor or producer — having four children and I have now a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl," he says, "and I just felt like diving right in wanting to really understand who Joe was, wanting to make sure that the family knew what our intentions were because it's obviously an overwhelming amount of responsibility when telling a story like this and knowing how would it affect [Bell's widow] Lola, how would it affect [Jadin's brother] Joseph?"

"Hopefully it would maybe bring some healing and, more importantly, prevent other families from having to go through the same thing," adds Wahlberg.

On Instagram Friday, Wahlberg celebrated the movie's release and shared what he hopes audiences take away from Joe Bell, which is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and also stars Connie Britton.

"Bullying and cruelty for any reason is wrong. We made this movie for the Joe Bells of the world," he writes. "My hope is that you leave the theaters with more understanding and support for those around you: your child, your coworker, your community member. At the end of the day — no matter our differences — we are ALL human and deserving of love and compassion. ❤️🙏❤️."

Joe Bell is now playing in theaters.