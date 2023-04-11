Mark Wahlberg's Daughter, 13, Pokes Fun at Dad as She Models His Clothing Line in Hilarious Video

Mark Wahlberg's daughter is his biggest promoter.

The actor, 51, shared a hilarious video on Instagram Monday showing his 13-year-old daughter Grace modeling clothes from his Municipal line and promoting his Performance Inspired protein powder all while making a few jabs at her dad.

"Municipal from head to toe," Grace says as she points out every piece of Municipal clothing she's wearing. "The new Municipal shoes, shorts Municipal F45, the sweatshirt, hat."

She then walks over to the kitchen counter to hold up a can of Wahlberg's protein powder, showing it off to the camera. "Performance Inspired, inspire to be better. Stay prayed up, make your protein shakes."

"What time is it? Oh, 8 a.m., I gotta go to bed," she jokes, making fun of her dad's schedule.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wahlberg captioned the video with several crying-laughing emojis, and wife Rhea Durham replied with the same.

Last month, Wahlberg and Durham celebrated son Michael as he turned 17.

"Happy B Day Mikey🥳can't believe you're 17 already❤️time goes by so fast🙏 so proud of the wonderful young man you are😘," Wahlberg wrote alongside two throwback photos of his son.

Durham, 44, also shared a carousel of pictures in her post, including several shots of Michael as a little boy as well as some more recent photos.

"Happy 17th Birthday my sweet boy 🎈💛 I love you more than you will ever know. 😘🐄🎂💙," wrote the mom of four.

Along with Michael and Grace, Wahlberg and Durham share daughter Ella Rae, 19, and son Brendan, 14.