"It's nice to have [her celebrate] some of my past," Mark Wahlberg — who recently became a strategic investor in the luxury sneaker line P448 — tells PEOPLE exclusively

Mark Wahlberg Says Daughter Ella, 18, Has 'Been Rocking' a Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch Tee

Mark Wahlberg's older daughter is embracing his hip-hop past.

While chatting with PEOPLE about luxury sneaker brand P448, a company he recently became a strategic investor in, the actor, 51, also opens up about how his daughter Ella Rae is paying tribute to his time as a former member of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch through her fashion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My daughter actually was so cool. She bought a Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch T-shirt from a vintage shop, and she's been rocking it like crazy," Wahlberg tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Detailing that Ella, 18, "wasn't doing it to give me a hard time," the Ted star continues, "She was really rocking [it] with me."

"It's nice to have [her celebrate] some of my past," Wahlberg adds. "That was actually a very nice little moment for me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mark Wahlberg Credit: Paul Natkin/Getty

Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch was formed back in the early 1990s by Wahlberg. Alongside the star, the group was also composed of members Scott Gee, Hector "the Booty Inspector" Barros, DJ-T and Ashey Ace.

The group released two albums total — 1991's Music for the People and 1992's You Gotta Believe. In 1991, the group's most popular song, "Good Vibrations," hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Wahlberg's daughter's tune about her dad's Marky Mark past seems to have changed from earlier this year, given that Wahlberg said that his children have "seen videos of me performing, and they are mortified," during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Alongside Ella, Wahlberg also shares daughter Grace Margaret, 13, with wife Rhea Durham, plus sons Michael, 16, and Brendan Joseph, 13.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Wahlberg has been known for his style over the years, including popularizing the exposed underwear trend, but he tells PEOPLE that his four children think his fashion choices are "terrible."

Explaining that "it's all good," however, the Father Stu actor states, "They just love to give me crap."

"It's fun. That's one of the traits that they picked up from me, just being sarcastic and always keeping people on their toes," he continues.

Wahlberg also notes that while he "always" has style regrets, he doesn't "spend too much time dwelling on the past, [because] I'm just either in the moment or thinking about what we're doing next."

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg Shares Before and After Snaps of 20 Lb. Weight Gain in 3 Weeks

Currently, the self-described "sneakerhead" says that working alongside P448 CEO Wayne Kulkin and taking a significant minority stake in his business was a no-brainer, given his love of shoes.

"I'm a sneakerhead, but he's a shoe dog. It's a totally different level, it's a different thing," he says of Kulkin. "I've always wanted to be in the shoe business, so once I found a guy that I could really basically hitch my wagon to, that's what we're doing."

Wahlberg also says his four children are "sneakerheads too," which he uses to his advantage to help him work hand in hand with P448.

"I get to figure out how I can pick their brain and utilize them best to help me create the coolest shoes that not only are, I think, a classic shoe that the younger generation can embrace, but obviously that people my age could wear, too, and feel comfortable enough that they're not looking ridiculous by trying to be cooler or be young."

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: (L-R) Mark Wahlberg and Wayne Kulkin attend the P448 Official Opening with Ocean Bottle at Le Bon Marche on June 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images For P448 ) Credit: Marc Piasecki/Getty

P448 has recently continued its commitment to sustainability through the launch of its new Invasive Species Skins Collection, which sees the brand "utilize regenerative leather from different invasive species to create a series of special capsule sneaker collections," per a press release, including the lionfish.

"If we don't remove the lionfish, there's no ocean life because one fish eats 50,000 fish," Kulkin explains to PEOPLE, adding that "doing good is good business."

P448 also recently launched an indoor skatepark, basketball court, bar and retail store in Paris, France, which will exclusively feature the new lionfish collection.