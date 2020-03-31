Mark Wahlberg Gets a Manicure and 'Full Makeup' from Daughter Grace: '15 Days into Quarantine'

Image zoom Mark Wahlberg (R) and daughter Grace Mark Wahlberg/Instagram

Mark Wahlberg is taking one for the girl-dad team!

The actor and father of four was his 10-year-old daughter Grace Margaret‘s newest “salon” customer on Monday night, sitting patiently as his youngest child practiced some of her beauty techniques on her dad.

“So 15 days into quarantine now, I’m getting pedicures, manicures and apparently full makeup,” said Wahlberg, 48, in a video posted to his Instagram feed, referring to the social distancing he and his family are practicing at home amid the spread of the novel coronavirus. “She’s got her whole kit there. This is what’s happening now.”

Grace applied peach and lavender colors to her dad’s nails, which he showed off on his Instagram Story, teasing his daughter, “I don’t know if you’re gonna have a career in this.”

“I’m only good at makeup, so your makeup’s gonna be on fleek,” Grace told Wahlberg, who replied, “On fleek? What’s fleek? ‘On fleek,’ whatever that means.”

“This is a hack job,” the Ted actor joked after assessing his daughter’s nail work. “Are you good at this?! Have you ever done this before?!”

Image zoom Mark Wahlberg's Instagram Story Mark Wahlberg/Instagram

Image zoom Mark Wahlberg Mark Wahlberg/Instagram

As promised, Wahlberg’s makeover continued with some color to his face, applied liberally by Grace from a nine-shade eyeshadow palette — but she decided the hues looked better on Dad’s cheeks.

“What the heck are you doing? I thought you said you were good at makeup,” he teased Grace as she brushed a purple color over his cheekbones.

Some of Wahlberg’s fellow celeb girl dads chimed in on the comments section — like Drew Brees, who wrote, “Man … must be nice!! How old does my daughter have to be to do that for dad?” (The New Orleans Saints quarterback is a father of four; his youngest child and only daughter, Rylen Judith, is 5½.)

Commented Mario Lopez, who’s a father of two sons and daughter Gia Francesca, 9½, “Grace puttin in work.”

Image zoom Mark Wahlberg's Instagram Story Mark Wahlberg/Instagram

Wahlberg and his family are among the slew of celebrities practicing social distancing at home with their loved ones as the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the U.S. continues to climb.

