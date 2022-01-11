Mark Wahlberg Wishes 'Angel' Daughter Grace a Happy 12th Birthday in Sweet Video: 'So Proud'

Mark Wahlberg shares daughters Grace, 12, and Ella, 18, plus sons Brendan, 13, and Michael, 15, with wife Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg is showering his daughter with love as she celebrates her 12th birthday.

On Tuesday, the actor, 50, shared a sweet video to Instagram in which he wishes his daughter Grace Margaret a happy birthday and shares his love for his little girl.

"Happy birthday you big 12-year-old," Wahlberg says as he gives her a kiss on the head. "I love you and I'm so proud of you. My angel. Happy birthday, I love you."

"I love you too," Grace replies before walking out of the frame.

"12! Oh my God, another preteen!" the dad of four exclaims. Along with Grace, Wahlberg shares daughter Ella, 18, plus sons Brendan, 13, and Michael, 15, with wife Rhea Durham.

Several of Wahlberg's famous friends commented on the post with birthday wishes for Grace.

"Happy birthday!!!" wrote Octavia Spencer while Mario Lopez added, "HBD!!"

Jeremy Renner also left a string of heart emojis in the comments section.

Last week, the Infinite star spent time with his daughter Ella's boyfriend, both hitting the gym together.

"Ella is a lucky girl and I'm a lucky dad! He is a great young man," he captioned a clip posted to Instagram.

"I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls, and now I'm working out with the boyfriend. Imagine that," Mark mused in the video while wearing matching T-shirts.

The actor opened up about parenting a then-14-year-old Ella when she first started dating. "It's inevitable — at some point, it's gonna happen," he said on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2017. "I wanna know who she's gonna be hanging out with, what his parents are like, all that stuff."