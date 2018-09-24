Mark Wahlberg's Daughter Takes First Place in a Horse Show: 'Congrats to My Baby Grace'

Mark Wahlberg has a budding equestrian on his hands!

The Instant Family star, 47, raved about his 8½-year-old daughter Grace Margaret‘s success at a horse show on Instagram Sunday. In his too-cute photo, Grace beamed as she held up her coveted blue ribbon.

Behind the winner were her proud parents: Wahlberg, who threw a peace sign, and his wife Rhea Durham. The actor captioned the sweet family picture, “Congrats to my baby Grace on placing first!”

Durham — who also shares sons Brendan Joseph, 10, and Michael, 12, plus daughter Ella Rae, 14, with Wahlberg — posted her own snapshot of the happy occasion and wrote, “1st place in her dressage show this morning!”

Grace has famous fans: Octavia Spencer commented on Wahlberg’s post, “Congrats.”

Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham and daughter Grace Mark Wahlberg/Instagram

The little girl’s love of horses is well-documented. On her most recent birthday in January, Wahlberg posted on Instagram, “Happy birthday to my little equestrian!”

Her adorable pink-and-purple cake featured a horse creatively drawn in frosting, along with the words, “Happy 8th Birthday Grace.”

Wahlberg joked to PEOPLE in August of Grace’s hobby, “My younger daughter is heavy into horses and all that stuff — lots of stuff that keeps her focused and away from boys hopefully until she’s 30, which is great.”

Grace Wahlberg's eighth birthday cake Mark Wahlberg/Instagram

In May, Wahlberg said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that his girls do not appreciate when he goes shirtless.

“My daughters get very annoyed by the pictures,” he said. “I get, ‘Dad, put a shirt on’ all the time, even when I have a shirt on. If I have one shirt on, they’ll say, ‘Put another shirt on.’ “

And his older daughter is past the affection phase. “The other day, I got a hug,” Wahlberg told Ellen DeGeneres. “Got a hug, then I tried to go in for a little more, like, ‘Hey, what’s going on? What are we gonna do next week?’ And [she was like], ‘Stop, Dad.’ ‘I love you.’ ‘Shut up, Dad.’ “