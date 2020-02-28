Mark Wahlberg's Daughter Ella, 16, Isn't Driving After Having a 'Bad Experience' Involving Lava

Mark Wahlberg‘s daughter Ella Rae is scared of driving after a golf cart incident in Hawaii, but the father of four is “grateful” for it.

Wahlberg appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night and told the host that Ella, 16, is not driving due to a “bad experience” involving a golf cart and lava during their recent family trip.

“We were driving in a golf cart and we’re supposed to be staying on the path and both sides are lava and then I told her, ‘Slow down around the corner,’ ” shared the actor, 48. “She didn’t. She’s got music playing and everything and all of a sudden she starts to go up on the lava and she literally bails out of the cart, leaving me.”

Wahlberg, who was on the show promoting his latest film, Spenser Confidential, clarified that it was not hot lava, but rather “dry, sharp, dangerous lava.” He added that since the incident, Ella has not asked to drive anymore.

“Before that, it was like, ‘Dad, let me take your car, let’s just drive around the neighborhood’ and I was trying to give her all the safety tips and she just wouldn’t listen to me,” he said. “So I’m glad now she’s changed.”

After retelling the driving story involving his oldest child, Wahlberg shared his own early driving experiences.

“I was 13 years old, my dad was a teamster. He drove an 18-wheeler,” he told Jimmy Kimmel. “He just put me on his lap and let me get the wheel.”

“When you were 13, you were driving a truck?” the host asked, to which Wahlberg responded, “More like 11, but I don’t want to make it seem like he was doing something too inappropriate.”

In addition to Ella, Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham share 10-year-old daughter Grace Margaret plus sons Brendan Joseph, 11, and Michael, 13.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, Wahlberg admitted that his youngest child Grace is reaching that age where she’s embarrassed by Dad.

“I didn’t get one dance,” the actor said after explaining Grace wouldn’t boogie with him at her school’s father-daughter dance.

“Everybody has kids … you’d think that your daughter would be so thrilled that their dad is Mark Wahlberg. But they go to a father-daughter dance and she wouldn’t dance with you?” Ellen DeGeneres had asked her guest.

The father of four further explained, “I told her we were gonna do the whole big circle and then I was gonna go off and she said, ‘Dad, if you embarrass me, I will never talk to you again.’ “

Spenser Confidential is out on Netflix March 6.