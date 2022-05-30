Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Son Michael's Confirmation, Jokes Wife Rhea 'Deserves Most of the Credit'

Mark Wahlberg is congratulating his son on a religious milestone.

On Sunday, the actor, 50, celebrated his 16-year-old son Michael's confirmation, sharing a sweet photo of the teenager posing with wife Rhea Durham. In the sweet mother-son shot, Michael sports a button-down shirt and a tie for the occasion while his mom wears a black dress with a gingham blazer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So proud of this young man❤️🙏congrats buddy!! Even though mommy deserves most of the credit😂thanks babe🙏❤️🙏," Wahlberg captioned the photo.

Along with Michael, the Ted actor shares daughters Ella, 18, and Grace Margaret, 12, plus son Brendan, 13, with Durham.

Wahlberg also posted an Instagram video in which he congratulated Michael and "everyone who made their confirmation."

"Good morning from Europe," Wahlberg begins the clip. "Just got down on my hands and knees to express my gratitude on this beautiful day. Congratulations to my son Michael on making his confirmation. All the young people out there who were confirmed and taking their relationship with the lord into their adulthood, what a commitment you guys have made."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actor has previously opened up about his approach to introducing his religious beliefs to his children.

Wahlberg appeared on Today last month and spoke about his film Father Stu where he portrays Stuart Long, a real-life boxer-turned-priest.

He said that, as a Catholic man, there are parallels between the film and his life, which is why he's so passionate about the project. However, he's not interested in forcing his beliefs onto his children.

mark wahlberg and kids Credit: mark wahlberg/ instagram

"They think Dad's crazy, and he's boring," he joked to Hoda Kotb. "But even with my faith, I don't force it on them. But they know that Dad can't start the day without being in prayer, can't start the day without reading my Scripture or going to Mass."