Mark Ruffalo's Wife Honors Daughter Bella on Her 16th Birthday: 'You're a Force of Nature'

Happy birthday, Bella!

On Monday, Mark Ruffalo's wife, French actress Sunrise Coigney, celebrated their eldest daughter's 16th birthday with a heartfelt tribute shared from the mom of three's home decor Instagram account, Sunny's Pop. The post featured three photos of Bella wearing a colorful jacket, orange hat and sunglasses while standing beside her bike in front of a grassy landscape.

"Perpetually in awe and wonder over you," wrote Coigney, 48. "You're a force of nature my love. Happy birthday Bella Noche. 16 today ❤️."

Coigney has been married to her actor husband, 53, since 2000. In addition to Bella, the pair share son Keen, 19, and daughter Odette, 13.

In a November 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Mark admitted that balancing his career with life as a father of three isn't always easy.

"It's intense," the Avengers star said at the time. "The times when my wife is gone and I've had to take care of everything … the laundry alone is enough to destroy you."

He also praised his wife for shouldering more of the responsibilities at home, calling her "just a hero."

In February, Mark was joined by his family, sans Bella, when he virtually accepted the Golden Globe for best actor in a miniseries or television film for his dual role in the HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True.