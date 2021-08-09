Mark Ruffalo shares daughters Bella, 16, and Odette, 13, plus son Keen, 20, with wife Sunrise Coigney

Mark Ruffalo Shares Rare Photo of 'Beautiful' 16-Year-Old Daughter Bella: 'Coming Into Her Own'

Mark Ruffalo can't believe how fast his eldest daughter is growing up.

On Sunday, the Avengers star, 53, posted a rare photo to Instagram of 16-year-old Bella, commenting on his daughter's maturity.

In the photo, Bella, whom he shares with wife Sunrise Coigney, sits in the car's passenger seat while looking into the distance. Her curly hair is tucked into a striped gray beanie, which she paired with a navy sweatshirt and star-printed face mask.

"My daughter, Bella, so big and beautiful and coming into her own," Ruffalo captioned the snap.

Amy Schumer complimented Bella in the comments section of the photo, writing, "I remember meeting her and thinking f— yes this is a cool original person."

Ruffalo has been married to his French actress wife since 2000. In addition to Bella, the pair share son Keen, 20, and daughter Odette, 13.

Back in April, Coigney celebrated Bella's 16th birthday with a heartfelt tribute shared from the mom of three's home decor Instagram account, Sunny's Pop.

The post featured three photos of Bella wearing a colorful jacket, orange hat and sunglasses while standing beside her bike in front of a grassy landscape.

"Perpetually in awe and wonder over you," wrote Coigney. "You're a force of nature my love. Happy birthday Bella Noche. 16 today ❤️."

In a November 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Ruffalo admitted that balancing his career with life as a father of three isn't always easy.

"It's intense," the Avengers star said at the time. "The times when my wife is gone and I've had to take care of everything … the laundry alone is enough to destroy you."