Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer Welcome Baby Girl, Producer's Sister Annabelle Dexter-Jones Confirms

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are first-time parents with the birth of their baby girl

Published on March 14, 2023 05:26 PM

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are officially parents!

The actress, 36, and the music producer, 47, have welcomed their first baby together, a daughter, Ronson's sister Annabelle Dexter-Jones exclusively confirms to PEOPLE.

"[Gummer] just had the baby. She's two and a half months now," Dexter-Jones told PEOPLE at the Planned Parenthood Spring Into Action Gala Benefit on Monday. "She's stunning."

The couple was also photographed out for a stroll with the newborn in New York City on Sunday in photos obtained by Page Six. Ronson could be seen with their baby girl strapped in a carrier on his chest while Gummer walked beside him with their dog.

Reps for the couple did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Grace Gummer Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Mark Ronson — See Her Baby Bump!

Gummer first revealed the couple's exciting baby news in October when she showed off her baby bump at W Magazine's 50th anniversary party in NYC.

Gummer, the daughter of Meryl Streep, put her bump on display at the event in a form-fitting red sweater dress which she paired with a matching red overcoat and strappy heels.

The couple, who tied the knot in August 2021, stepped out for the special 1972-themed party, where they were photographed together.

The wedded couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in August, with Ronson sharing photos from a gorgeous romantic getaway and a throwback of the happy couple in formal wear.

"When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, I thought they were spouting Hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love," he wrote in the caption. "So now I guess I'm either someone who spouts Hallmark nonsense or I'm a freak anomaly of love."

"Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being around. Happy anniversary to my darlingest, you've made me happy beyond my wildest," Ronson added.