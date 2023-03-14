Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer Welcome Baby Girl, Producer's Sister Annabelle Dexter-Jones Confirms

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are first-time parents with the birth of their baby girl

Angela Andaloro
and Mary Park
Published on March 14, 2023
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer attend the re-opening night of "Slave Play" on Broadway at The August Wilson Theater on December 2, 2021
Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are officially parents!

The actress, 36, and the music producer, 47, have welcomed their first baby together, a daughter, Ronson's sister Annabelle Dexter-Jones exclusively confirms to PEOPLE.

"[Gummer] just had the baby. She's two and a half months now," Dexter-Jones told PEOPLE at the Planned Parenthood Spring Into Action Gala Benefit on Monday. "She's stunning."

The couple was also photographed out for a stroll with the newborn in New York City on Sunday in photos obtained by Page Six. Ronson could be seen with their baby girl strapped in a carrier on his chest while Gummer walked beside him with their dog.

Reps for the couple did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson attend W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee on October 12, 2022 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Gummer first revealed the couple's exciting baby news in October when she showed off her baby bump at W Magazine's 50th anniversary party in NYC.

Gummer, the daughter of Meryl Streep, put her bump on display at the event in a form-fitting red sweater dress which she paired with a matching red overcoat and strappy heels.

The couple, who tied the knot in August 2021, stepped out for the special 1972-themed party, where they were photographed together.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer attend the re-opening night of "Slave Play" on Broadway at The August Wilson Theater on December 2, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Bruce Glikas/Getty

The wedded couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in August, with Ronson sharing photos from a gorgeous romantic getaway and a throwback of the happy couple in formal wear.

"When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, I thought they were spouting Hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love," he wrote in the caption. "So now I guess I'm either someone who spouts Hallmark nonsense or I'm a freak anomaly of love."

"Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being around. Happy anniversary to my darlingest, you've made me happy beyond my wildest," Ronson added.

