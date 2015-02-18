The actor welcomed his fourth child, a daughter, on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 17, he announced Wednesday on Twitter

Image zoom

LuMarPhoto/AFF-USA

Zack Morris might just be gearing up for daddy duty, but Mark-Paul Gosselaar is now a father of four!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actor welcomed his fourth child, daughter Lachlyn Hope, on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 17, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“So in love with our new baby girl,” Gosselaar, 40, Tweeted Wednesday. “Mum and baby are healthy and happy. 2 boys, 2 girls, too perfect!”

The newborn is Gosselaar’s second child with wife Catriona McGinn, with whom he also has 16-month-old son Dekker Edward. He is also dad to daughter Ava Lorenn, 8, and son Michael Charles, 10, from his previous marriage.

In lieu of an official pregnancy announcement, Gosselaar — who recently reunited with his Saved by the Bell cast for a skit on the Tonight Show — let his wife’s baby belly do the talking when the couple stepped out for an event in December.

“It’s something we’re really excited about and we’ve been planning for awhile,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “I love big families. There’s nothing better than a happy child.”

This embed is invalid