Mark McGrath Welcomes Twins Lydon Edward and Hartley Grace
Thursday morning was twice as nice for rocker Mark McGrath and fiancée Carin Kingsland, who delivered twins - a boy and a girl - via c-section April 29 in L.A. Son Lydon Edward weighed in at 5 lbs., 7 oz. upon his arrival at 9:54 a.m., while daughter Hartley Grace was born at 9:55 a.m. weighing 4 lbs., 8 oz., McGrath’s rep tells PEOPLE exclusively.
“We are so lucky,” says McGrath. “I don’t think you can prepare for the love we are feeling.”
After 16 years of on-and-off dating, the Sugar Ray frontman, 42, and Kingsland, 37, an aesthetician, became engaged last New Year’s Eve and confirmed in April that they were expecting twins thanks to IVF.