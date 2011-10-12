Spotted: Mark McGrath and Twins Roll with It

Mark McGrath wheels his twins, 17-month-old Hartley Grace and Lydon Edward, after grabbing coffee on Saturday in Studio City, Calif.

Day out with Dad!

Looks like the kids even enjoyed their own beverages, each holding their own sippy cup.

Lydon and Hartley are the Sugar Ray frontman’s children with fiancée Carin Kingsland.

