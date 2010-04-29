Mark McGrath and Fiancée Welcome Twins

Thursday morning was twice as nice for rocker Mark McGrath and his fiancée, Carin Kingsland, who gave birth to twins – a boy and a girl – in Los Angeles

Son Lydon Edward weighed in at 5 lbs., 7 oz. upon his arrival at 9:54 a.m., daughter Hartley Grace came one minute later, weighing 4 lbs., 8 oz., McGrath s rep tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“We are so lucky,” McGrath tells PEOPLE. “I don t think you can prepare for the love we are feeling.”

After 16 years of on-and-off dating, the Sugar Ray frontman, 42, and Kingsland, 37, an aesthetician, became engaged last New Year s Eve and confirmed in April that they were expecting twins thanks to IVF.

“These two kids will be the luckiest kids in the world in terms of their mom, that s for sure,” says McGrath, who will host Fox s Don t Forget the Lyrics! this fall and tour with Sugar Ray in the summer. “They ll get a lot of love. ”

In fact, he jokes, it may feel like Kingsland has three little ones once they get home. “Carin has taken care of me for the last 16 years,” says McGrath, “[Lydon and Hartley] are going to have trouble playing with their toys because I ll be using them all the time!”

