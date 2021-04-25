Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas and Fiancée Aubrey Rainey Welcome First Baby, Son Ace

"Tears of joy and excitement that our baby boy made it healthy and happy. Let the sleepless nights begin!" Mark Cuevas tells PEOPLE

Mark Cuevas is officially a father!

The 27-year-old Love Is Blind star and his fiancée Aubrey Rainey welcomed their first baby, son Ace Anthony Cuevas, on Saturday, April 24, in Cleveland, Ohio, weighing 6 lbs., 10 oz., and 18.5 inches long.

"We chose this name because of the uniqueness and the meaning behind the name which, of Latin origin, stands for unity and the bringing of everyone together," they tell PEOPLE.

"The nine months flew by and every second was worth it to finally have our healthy baby boy in our arms," the new mom says.

Cuevas and Rainey, got engaged in November, announced their pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE in October, saying, "We found out together after a weekend spent with friends and family in West Virginia for Labor Day weekend."

Rainey, who is originally from Ohio but lives with Cuevas in Atlanta, said she felt "very fatigued in the beginning" of her pregnancy. "No morning sickness at all, thankfully! Luckily I am starting to get a lot of the normal energy back," she said at the time.

The couple has been dating since summer 2020. "We met at a restaurant in Atlanta, kept in contact and started visiting each other frequently," they said. "We took a Fourth of July trip to Savannah, Georgia, where we officially started dating and then never left each other's side since."

Season 1 of Netflix's Love Is Blind was filmed in 2018 and chronicled Cuevas and ex-fiancée Jessica Batten's relationship. After getting engaged sight unseen, she ended up leaving him at the altar, citing their 10-year age difference as a factor in her decision.

After their baby shower last month, Cuevas wrote on Instagram that preparing for their baby on the way had not "been easy."