Mark Consuelos Tells Kelly Ripa He Doesn't Want to Have More Kids: 'I'll Be an Older Dad'

Mark Consuelos said while he doesn't plan on having more kids, he is "looking forward to being a grandfather"

Georgia Slater
Published on March 8, 2023
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa pose during the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony at Gotham Hall on November 08, 2019 in New York City.
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty

Mark Consuelos is done having kids of his own — but he's looking forward to one day taking on a new role as a grandparent.

In an exclusive preview from Kelly Ripa's upcoming podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Ripa chats with husband Consuelos about whether he would ever remarry.

Consuelos, 51, explains that he wouldn't remarry after Ripa, citing one of the reasons as he "isn't gonna have more kids."

"I don't want more kids. I'll be an older dad," he says.

"Do you know how many dads I know older than you that were just starting to have kids?" adds Ripa.

"Yeah. And those poor bastards have no idea, because what happens next? You're talking about hip replacements, knee replacements, and they're gonna be that dad, not there's anything wrong with that dad," he says. "But I did it early. I didn't plan it that way. It just happened. And we got really lucky that's what we did when we did it."

"I thought it was too early. We should have had like a good year or two years just to ourselves. But no, I think that I'm looking forward to being a grandfather," Consuelos continues. "I'm really looking forward to that. That's about as much parenting as I want.

Consuelos and Ripa are parents to three kids, sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20, plus daughter Lola, 21.

Last month, the mom of three, 52, celebrated her son's 20th birthday with some sweet throwback photos on her Instagram Story, later musing on Live with Kelly and Ryan that watching her kids grow up has gone by in a "flash."

Ripa gave her son a special birthday shout-out on the morning talk show. "It is my son's 20th birthday today. The newborn," she told co-host Ryan Seacrest.

"Does it go by in a flash? I know it's a long journey," Seacrest asked Ripa.

"No, it's a flash. It's a minute," she asserted.

"Are you and Mark so happy and proud though? You did it, you raised three amazing kids who are now adults."

"We are so thrilled we did it young because now I'm like, 'Imagine if our kids were this age now?' " said Ripa.

Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa is produced by Consuelos & Ripa's Milojo Productions, in collaboration with SiriusXM. An initial slate of guests for the podcast, out March 22, includes Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Carol Burnett and Matthew McConaughey.

