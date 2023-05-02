Mark Consuelos Says Daughter Lola Has 'Never Forgiven' Him After Nick Jonas Surprise on Met Gala Night

Mark Consuelos recalled a little joke that he played on his then-teen daughter Lola on a Met Gala Monday that she still isn't laughing about

Published on May 2, 2023 03:45 PM
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Arnold Jerocki/Getty, Mike Coppola/Getty

Kelly Ripa is recalling a family Met Gala moment that Mark Consuelos is still trying to live down.

While discussing the fashion event on Tuesday morning's Live with Kelly and Mark with her husband and co-host, the mom of three, 52, recalled her daughter's mortification when Consuelos allowed Met attendee and "buddy" Nick Jonas to stop by and use his bathroom.

"One year, the Met Gala — the museum is also close to our house, ad one of my buddies, Nick Jonas, was on his way to the Met Gala, and the traffic was crazy," the Riverdale actor, 52, recalled. "And he was stuck in traffic and he said, 'Hey, man, do you mind if I use your bathroom? I'm on my way [to the Met Gala].' And I said, 'Please, stop by.'"

At the time, the couple's daughter, Lola, was a young teen whom Ripa described as a "Nick Jonas fan, from day one."

Kelly Ripa and mark consuelos thanksgiving 2022
kelly Ripa/instagram

"She came home from school and she wore sweatpants to school. She had gym class the final period. She didn't like gym class. No one likes gym class their final period. First period's worse, but last period's bad. And she was kind of in a disarray and I knew Nick was going to come to the door," the dad shared.

"So I'm sitting in the kitchen, and Lola's telling me about her day in school. And I say, 'Hey listen, there's going to be a delivery at the front door if you can get it for me, please?'"

"And she walks over and she opens the door and behind the door is this beautiful, shiny, dazzling Nick Jonas. And he goes, 'Hey, Lola!' " Consuelos laughed, adding how Lola folded into herself as she said hello.

"She turns around and looks at me and says, 'I'm going to kill you,' " he recalled.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Lola
Kelly Ripa/instagram

"And by 'kill you, dad,' that meant it's mom's fault — who is in the church at [Joaquin's] first communion rehearsal," Kelly laughed.

Consuelos — who also shares sons Joaquin, 20, and Michael, 25, with his wife of 27 years — continued, "She goes [angrily], 'What is he doing here?'"

"I go, 'He's using the bathroom. Please show him to the bathroom,'" he said, noting that Lola obliged as he pushed it further.

"I said, 'Stand outside the door. I want you to make sure no one goes in there. Guard the door,'" to which the teen angrily replied, "'I'M NOT GUARDING THE DOOR!' And she ran upstairs."

Laughing, Ripa noted that the now 21-year-old has "never forgiven you for that."

