Marissa Jaret Winokur: 'I'm an Outdoors Girl'

If Zev Isaac Miller ever feels the urge to sleep under the stars, he'll have an able and willing partner in mom Marissa Jaret Winokur. "I come off as a New Yorker who’s into hair and clothes," the former Hairspray star tells Betty Confidential, "[but] I'm an outdoors girl."

While husband Judah Miller “doesn’t camp, and will never camp” Marissa says she is quite the opposite. “I grew up camping … I will so be the Boy Scouts’ den mom.”

For now, Winokur and Zev, 22 months, are sleeping under a roof — but the duo still pack plenty into their day, which begins at 5:30 a.m.

“We have breakfast,” she explains. “We’re usually at a music class or a play gym by 9:30. I have help during the day so I can go to work or appointments. My son and I then do something in the late afternoon, like go to a park or a playdate.”



When she’s not working, Winokur says she takes umbrage to those who remark “Oh, you’re just being a mommy now.”

“I’m like, ‘Wait, I’m a mom when I’m working, and I’m a mom when I’m not working,'” she laments. “I’m an actress. I’m often between jobs. My career allows me to be both a ‘working’ mom and a stay-at-home mom.”

Regardless of that status, Winokur says that Zev remains her number one priority.

“I’m really shocked by how much I love being a mom,” she admits. “I’ve always been so career-focused, and as an actress I’m used to everything being all about me. Now I’m all about my son.”