Marissa Hermer Welcomes a Daughter

The Ladies of London star welcomed a baby girl in April, she tells PEOPLE

Marissa Hermer‘s little lady is here.

The Ladies of London star welcomed her third child, a daughter, on Thursday, April 21, she confirms to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hermer’s baby girl, whose name is being kept under wraps for now, was born in London — on Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday! — at Chelsea Westminster Hospital.

The new mom of three and husband Matt Hermer are already parents to sons Max and Jake.

Image zoom



Courtesy Marissa Hermer

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Despite a difficult pregnancy — Hermer was diagnosed with both placenta previa and placenta accreta — the reality star was thrilled to announce her pregnancy in December.

“Without going into too much detail, we’ve been unlucky a few times and in the early stages of this pregnancy. It looks like it was going in the same direction … but now all clear and looks good,” she said.

In March, the mom-to-be got a little help from her sons to announce the sex of the baby on the way.

“Matt and I were totally shocked when the doctor told us we were having a girl — I just assumed we would have another boy so was planning out little Hermer football team,” she told PEOPLE.

“Now every time we go back for a scan, we ask if she can please check again as we still can’t really believe it.”