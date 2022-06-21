Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Photo of Peter Hermann and Their 3 Kids in Father's Day Tribute

Mariska Hargitay is honoring husband Peter Hermann on Father's Day with a sweet social media tribute.

The Law & Order: SVU star, 58, celebrated Hermann, 54, on the special occasion with a cute post on Instagram that featured a rare shot of their three kids. The couple is parents to sons August, 15, and Andrew, 10, plus daughter Amaya, 11.

Hargitay shared two scenic photos of her family during a trip to the Dolomite Mountains in Italy. In the first shot, Hermann is taking in the sights with his arms wide open while the second photo shows the family of five embracing in a group hug.

"Happy Father's Day my love. Thank you for holding all of us," wrote Hargitay.

Mariska Hargitay family Credit: Mariska Hargitay/Instagram

The actress opened up to PEOPLE about life at home with Hermann and their three kids in the cover story for the 2020 Women Changing the World issue.

"Being at home, this is my happy place," said the actress and activist. "The idea of being home changes everything, and I can see it with my kids too, that idea of, 'Oh, okay, Mama's home, everything is fine.' And in this house, it's happy chaos when everyone is here."

The Golden Globe winner said being a mom to her three kids is "the most important thing I'll ever do."

peter-mariska.jpg Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

But, she admitted, balancing all of her responsibilities can be difficult at times.

"There's not enough hours in the day," Hargitay said. "I'm on a TV show, and I have a foundation and three children and a husband, and they all need, as anything that you value does, a lot of focus and energy. Time is my most precious commodity now. I've had to think smarter to get more done."