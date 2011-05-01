Mariska Hargitay: Daughter Amaya 'Soothes My Heart'

"It's very soothing to the heart," Mariska Hargitay told PEOPLE Wednesday at the Good Shepherd Services Spring Gala in New York. "I feel like she really completed our little family of four."

The adoption of daughter Amaya Josephine one month ago was the missing puzzle piece for the Hargitay-Hermann family.

Of course, it helps that the newborn has a tranquil personality thus far.

“You never know what you’re going to get with the second baby and so I was sort of nervous about it,” the Law & Order: SVU star, 47, laughs. “She’s so zen and so peaceful. I can’t quite believe how easy she’s been — her disposition.”



“She’s not fussy, she doesn’t cry much … she’s just very peaceful,” adds Hargitay. “I feed her, she sleeps. It’s pure magic. I feel very blessed.”

Big brother August, 4½, is especially helpful and enjoys assisting Mom with Amaya’s bottles.

“Today I actually took [Amaya] to pick him up from school,” Hargitay shares. “He was very excited when he introduced her to all of his classmates. It’s very sweet, he’s very proud of her.”