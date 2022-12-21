Mariska Hargitay Celebrates 'Disney Magic' in Rare Photos with Peter Hermann and Their 3 Kids

Mariska Hargitay is sharing some of the holiday magic she and her family recently enjoyed.

The Law & Order: SVU actress, 58, shared photos on Instagram Tuesday of her family visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, where she hosted the candlelight procession.

In a family selfie from a Guardians of the Galaxy ride, Hargitay celebrated the "best ride in the galaxy," laughing alongside husband Peter Hermann with kids Amaya, 11, and August, 16, sitting behind them.

In another shot, she shows the two joined by little brother Andrew, 11, as they watched the lit-up, festive parade pass them by.

"Disney Magic," the actress captioned the shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later, Hargitay shared one shot where she holds Andrew, who leans against her as they watch a firework display at the theme park.

"Looks like the happiest place on earth?" she captioned the photo.

In June, Hargitay celebrated Hermann, 54, on Father's Day on Instagram that featured a rare shot of their three kids.

The actress opened up to PEOPLE about life at home with Hermann and their kids in the cover story for the 2020 Women Changing the World issue.

"Being at home, this is my happy place," said the actress and activist. "The idea of being home changes everything, and I can see it with my kids too, that idea of, 'Oh, okay, Mama's home, everything is fine.' And in this house, it's happy chaos when everyone is here."

The Golden Globe winner said being a mom to her three kids is "the most important thing I'll ever do."

But, she admitted, balancing all of her responsibilities can be difficult at times.

"There's not enough hours in the day," Hargitay said. "I'm on a TV show, and I have a foundation and three children and a husband, and they all need, as anything that you value does, a lot of focus and energy. Time is my most precious commodity now. I've had to think smarter to get more done."

No matter what her schedule brings, "I've always wanted this to be the joyful house," she said. "So that gives me peace."