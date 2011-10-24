Mariska Hargitay and Daughter Dress Up for Halloween
She's a witch! And little Amaya Josephine, 6 months, is a pumpkin at a benefit in N.Y.C.
Credit: Will Ragozzino /BFAnyc.com
They’re in the Halloween spirit!
New mom Mariska Harigtay donned a witch’s costume with her little pumpkin, 6-month-old daughter Amaya Josephine, for Saturday’s Light Up a Life benefit on behalf of New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Phyllis and David Komansky Center for Children’s Health.
More than 900 children and their families attended the event, for which Hargitay, 47, and her husband, Peter Hermann, served as honorary chairpersons.
The couple recently adopted a son, Andrew Nicolas, just six months after bringing home their little girl.