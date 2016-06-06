Marisa Ramirez Welcomes Daughter Violet Rae

The Blue Bloods star welcomed her first child, a daughter, on May 29

Image zoom

Marisa Ramirez is a mom!

The actress, 38, welcomed her first child, a daughter, on Sunday, May 29, she announced Monday on Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“She’s here!! Little Miss Violet Rae born on Sunday May 29th!! She’s so happy and healthy and we are so in love!!!” the Blue Bloods star tweeted, along with a photo of her sleeping newborn.

A rep for Ramirez, who has played NYPD Detective Maria Baez on the hit show since its third season in 2013, confirmed her pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in January.

“It gives me such a warm and fuzzy feeling knowing that my Blue Bloods family is there to help me transition into this new chapter of my life,” Ramirez said at the time, adding that costar Donnie Wahlberg “did a little happy” dance when her learned of her exciting news.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

And while Ramirez didn’t find out she was having a girl at first, she couldn’t hold off for too long. By the time of her floral-heavy April baby shower in New York City — with guests including costars Bridget Moynahan and Abigail Hawk — the cat was already out of the bag.

“This was a complete surprise,” Ramirez told PEOPLE earlier this year about her pregnancy. “Some mornings I wake up and forget I’m pregnant! It just seems like it was meant to be — a happy surprise.”