Marisa Miller: Motherhood Has Changed My Fitness Routine

"It was really important to me during pregnancy not to stress about weight gain," she tells PEOPLE exclusively

Model Marisa Miller joined many other famous faces (and figures!) from the runway, including Heidi Klum, Kate Upton and Christie Brinkley, to celebrate Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’s 50th anniversary on Tuesday, where the magazine’s seven-time star stunned in a short embroidered mini dress and peep-toe pumps.

Despite showing off her svelte shape in a sequined Amen number, Miller insists her focus on her figure shifted when she was pregnant with her now 13-month-old son, Gavin Lee.

“It was really important to me during pregnancy not to stress about weight gain,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I ate healthy and worked out, so whatever my body wanted to put on was what the baby needed.”



Miller’s laid-back approach to maintaining her fit physique has flowed over into motherhood, with the model mama concentrating on her healthy habits — which include lean proteins and plenty of veggies — and a lenient workout schedule.

“My husband [Griffin Guess] kept telling me that I looked better with the weight!” Miller, who gained 32 lbs. while pregnant, says.

“I used to do a ton of cardio, but the last couple years I’ve focused on just doing Pilates and work on toning. It’s really difficult to work out like I used to with a baby, but I make the most of the time when I do.”