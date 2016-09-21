Image zoom



Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images

Oscar winner Marion Cotillard is pregnant with her second child.

The French actress, 40, revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she and her actor/director beau Guillaume Canet, 42, are expanding their family.

But first, Cotillard addressed the news of Allied costar Brad Pitt‘s divorce from Angelina Jolie. Sources previously told PEOPLE that Cotillard had nothing to do with Pitt and Jolie’s split.

“This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into. I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up,” Cotillard captioned her photo.

“Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting,” she announced, adding, “He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need.”



Cotillard explained, “Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you. This crafted conversation isn’t distressing. And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery. Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment. With all my love, Marion.”

Cotillard and Canet, 42, first starred together in 2003’s Love Me If You Dare and began dating in 2007.

He directed the actress in the 2010 ensemble drama Little White Lies as well as the gritty 1970s-set Blood Ties in 2013, and will next join her on-screen next in the upcoming Rock ‘n’ Roll. The drama stars Canet as an actor who decides to change his life when he’s told by a younger actress that he’s no longer “bangable.”

The couple have a 5-year-old son, Marcel, who was born on May 19, 2011.

In Allied, Cotillard and Pitt play undercover allies in Casablanca who begin to develop a romantic relationship as they plan a high-profile assassination – with Cotillard as a French Resistance fighter and Pitt as her British intelligence officer husband.

Allied hits theaters Nov. 23.