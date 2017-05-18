New mom of two Marion Cotillard made her first event appearance at Cannes Film Festival Wednesday, stepping out to support her film Ismael's Ghosts

Cannes-Do Mama! Marion Cotillard Steps Out for First Red Carpet Appearances After Welcoming a Daughter

New mom Marion Cotillard is back on the red carpet.

The French actress made her 2017 Cannes Film Festival debut during the event’s opening day on Wednesday, rocking three different ensembles in support of her new movie Ismael’s Ghosts (Les Fantômes d’Ismaël).

While two of her outfits channeled the star’s more glamorous side, the standout may have been what she wore for the film’s photo call: a floor-length white T-shirt dress over a triple-cuffed pair of Y/Project jeans. Cotillard, 41, completed the edgy look with tan stiletto sandals and a simple gold necklace.

Cannes’ 70th annual festival marks the actress’s first appearance since giving birth to her daughter earlier this year. The baby girl is her second child with her actor/director beau Guillaume Canet (they also share son Marcel, 6 on Friday).

During the festival’s Opening Gala dinner, Cotillard posed in a loose gold, embellished top over a matching gold thigh-length skirt, accessorizing with a black clutch and clear bedazzled heels.

And while posing for photos on the red carpet alongside the cast and crew of Ismael’s Ghosts — including director Arnaud Desplechin — the actress opted for a pinstriped belted black dress with a lace-up front, showing off a shorter portion underneath, and a pair of nude high heels.

While the Allied star hasn’t been seen at public events or very active on social media since news broke of her second child’s birth, she did post multiple series of selfies in early March, showing off one of her looks from her new film Rock’n Roll (which also stars Canet, 44).

In the snaps, her rep told PEOPLE at the time that Cotillard was channeling her character in the film, looking almost unrecognizable with long black hair, pale pink nails and pouty lips.