A navy-blue ensemble was Marion Cotillard's chic choice in concealing her baby bump at the premiere of her WWII drama Allied, also starring Brad Pitt

Lady in Blue! Marion Cotillard Shows Off Baby Bump at Allied Premiere

Marion Cotillard is in the navy — blue, that is!

The pregnant French actress took to the red carpet Wednesday to promote her new WWII drama Allied alongside costar Brad Pitt.

Dressed in a long navy blue gown, Cotillard opted for side-swept bangs as she let her long brown hair hang in loose waves, glamorizing the look with sparkling earrings.

Cotillard, 41, is expecting her second child with partner of nine years Guillaume Canet. The couple already have a son named Marcel, 5.

In September, news broke that Cotillard and Canet, 43, were expecting their second child.

The mom-to-be stepped out later that month for Dior’s Paris Fashion Show, where she managed to keep her baby belly under wraps in a slouchy white dress, featuring ruched detailing.