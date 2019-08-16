Inside Mario Lopez's Adorable Nursery for His Newborn Son — Inspired by the Family Dog!

Mario Lopez and wife Courtney created the perfect nursery for their 5-week-old son Santino Rafael — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look inside.

“We had so much fun designing our nursery, and are enjoying how it turned out,” says Lopez, 45, adding that much of the room’s furniture — including the crib ($537) and dresser ($648) — is from Evolur.

“They are high-quality, beautiful, and the crib will grow with Santino for when he is older and ready for his ‘big-boy bed,’ ” Lopez explains. “Although we are in no rush for that and enjoying every moment of this precious time.”

Lopez and Courtney, 36, welcomed Santino, their third child, in early July. The couple also share son Dominic Luciano, 6 next month, and daughter Gia Francesca, 9 next month.

“I’m so happy that Santino arrived during the summer,” the Saved by the Bell alum tells PEOPLE. “It allowed Gia and Dominic to spend a lot of time with him before heading back to school. They are the best helpers, too!”

Lopez says that the “theme” of Santino’s room is the family’s French bulldog, Julio. A family friend even painted a portrait of the pup, whom Lopez says the family is “obsessed with.”

The art hangs above a white chest ($570) that also holds a French bulldog lamp and other canine figurines. Santino’s initials are hung on the wall next to the portrait.

As for the speckled wallpaper behind the cozy crib, Lopez says it was originally meant for another room in the house.

“The wallpaper behind the crib was originally bought for our laundry room but I never ended up using it,” he shares with PEOPLE. “I’m so happy it didn’t go to waste!”

Lopez shared the news of Santino’s birth to Instagram in July. “Baby & Mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a Champ! #BabyLopez3,” the proud new father of three captioned his post, in part.

Two weeks after his family welcomed their newest addition, Lopez told PEOPLE that Santino “sleeps well” and is “the most chilled-out baby so far.”

Joked the Extra host at the time, “Which means he’s probably going to save it all up for later on, so he’ll explode with all of his energy.”

Lopez also added that Gia and Dominic have been bonding with their baby brother. “Now that he’s here, they’re ecstatic, they’re obsessed with him right now,” said the father of three. “But then again, he’s only 2 weeks old, so we’ll see if that changes!”