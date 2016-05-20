Move over, Mario Lopez — there’s a new fashion-savvy heartbreaker in town!

On Thursday, Lopez’s 2½-year-old son Dominic Luciano made his first runway appearance for the debut of Trina Turk‘s Disney/Pixar Finding Dory collection at the Shade Hotel in Manhattan Beach, California.

Nico rocked a blue shirt featuring the titular character and emblazoned with the words, “Searching for Adventure,” as well as tropical-print shorts and blue shoes, while holding a toy Nemo.

And of course Lopez, 42, and his wife of three years, Courtney, were there to cheer their son on.

Lopez’s mini-me is a big Disney fan even past its animation side — namely, he’s pretty into Star Wars.

“He was all fired up about getting a light saber [for Christmas]. That was his big deal,” Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres, the voice of Dory in Finding Dory and its predecessor Finding Nemo, in January.

“We had light saber fights … I love getting to be a kid again and having this whole Star Wars experience again,” Lopez said on the show.

Dominic’s 5½-year-old big sister Gia Francesca also took part in Thursday’s show, sporting an under-the-sea-worthy dress and hot-pink shoes while waving at her proud parents from the kid-sized runway.

The fun parents threw the siblings a joint carnival-themed birthday party in September, complete with balloon artists, a face painter and even a magician.

“Being with Gia and Dominic gives me the chance to be a kid all over again,” the former Saved by the Bell star told PEOPLE in 2014 about what it’s like to be a dad. “All of a sudden I have two amazing playmates. I can’t imagine my life without children.”

“I never knew I had such feelings inside of me,” Lopez added. “No matter how rough my day has been, when I get home and hear my children yell, ‘Daddy!’ I feel so much better.”