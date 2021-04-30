Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I was like lightning with the covers," Mario Lopez said, recalling the time that his daughter walked in on the intimate moment with his wife, Courtney

Mario Lopez on the 'Traumatic' Moment When His Daughter, 10, Walked in on Him Having Sex

Mario Lopez and wife Courtney have lived through every parent's "worst" nightmare.

While appearing on the latest episode of Lisa Vanderpump's Overserved series, the 47-year-old Saved By the Bell alum recounted the "traumatic" moment when the pair's 10-year-old daughter, Gia Franchesca, walked in on them having sex.

Seen at dinner with Vanderpump, 60, her husband, Ken Todd, and Sheryl Underwood, Courtney shares that she is surprised that the couple hasn't gotten pregnant again, before Vanderpump questions, "How do you have sex when you have three children anyways?"

"Oh my gosh, it's all about the quickie now," Mario replies, before recalling the occurrence with their young child. "This was so traumatic, our daughter walked in on us the other day," he says.

Courtney then chimes in and reveals that she and her husband decided to get intimate in their guest bedroom, for "a little getaway," as Mario describes it.

Thinking that Gia was busy with school work, Courtney tells the dinner guests that she and Mario thought they were in the clear as it only takes "however many minutes" with Mario quickly jumping in to defend himself, saying, "Wait, that didn't come out right!"

"I would be shagging you every day if it was only a couple of minutes," Vanderpump jokes.

Continuing her candid conversation, Courtney notes that there were also movers in the home at the time relocating furniture, so she and Mario did not lock the guest room door, thinking that they were safe from being bothered.

But, as Courtney reveals, "[Gia] came to look for us and opened the door," before Mario adds, "So this is the worst thing, right? I was like lightning with the covers."

After the awkward encounter, Mario said that he wanted to speak openly with his eldest child about what she saw. "I said, 'I got to go talk to her,' but we couldn't find her for like an hour," Mario says.

Eventually, the actor did find his daughter and said he asked to have an open and honest conversation with her.

Alongside Gia, Mario and Courtney are also parents to sons Dominic Luciano, 7, and Santino Rafael, 1½.

Last year, amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mario joked about all the sex he had been having with his wife as he practiced social distancing with his family.

"I will be very surprised if I don't get another baby coming out of this," Mario told Page Six last April. "We keep busy in that department — but we also keep busy with the kids."