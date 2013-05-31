Mario Lopez: Gia's 'Very Busy with a Full Schedule'

The Extra host dishes on his growing girl, and preparing for baby No. 2

As the host of Extra and The X Factor, Mario Lopez knows a thing or two about having a full plate, but that’s nothing compared to 2-year-old daughter Gia Francesca.

“She’s very busy with a full schedule,” Lopez jokes to PEOPLE, noting his daughter’s currently enrolled in dancing and gymnastics classes. “She’s a funny kid. Great personality, very social, lot of energy. She’s a blast to be around and I love that she’s so warm with people.”

Gia’s personality should make the transition to big sister an easy one when Lopez and wife Courtney welcome their second child later this year.

“She’s pointing at the belly and saying, ‘There’s a baby in there,'” Lopez says. “She wants to know if it’s a boy or a girl, but we don’t know because we’re waiting to find out. That’s kind of tough sometimes, we just don’t know!”

In addition, the actor is focused on keeping Courtney comfortable as she navigates her second pregnancy.

“I try to treat her like a princess so she’s pretty well taken care of,” he says, adding, “She’s a trooper, she doesn’t complain. She’s a tough cookie.”

But until baby’s arrival, the family is making the most of their time together as a trio by enjoying the summer weather and entertaining friends at their home.

“I’m a big foodie. I love food and drink and it’s all something that I’m very passionate about,” explains Lopez about his partnership with Lipton Iced Tea to create Summer TASTES reports, a compilation of drink and activity recommendations for the warmer months.

“I always like to have too much food and too many drinks to make sure that everyone is satisfied and happy,” he says of his cardinal rule of party planning. In addition, “make sure someone’s always watching the kids. You don’t want them wandering out to the pool.”

For the adults in attendance, Lopez recommends mixing a little alcohol with the Lipton Iced Tea. Check out one of his recipes:

