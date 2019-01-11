Bayside Baby! Mario Lopez and Wife Courtney Expecting Third Child — See Their Fun Announcement

One Extra component is about to be added to Mario Lopez‘s household!

The Saved by the Bell alum and current television host’s wife Courtney is pregnant, they both shared on Instagram Friday afternoon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Oh BABY!! Here we go again…🤰🏻 #LopezPartyOfFive#DebutingInJuly,” Courtney, 36, captioned a photo series of the family, showing off their excitement — and her baby bump!

Courtney Lopez/Instagram

Lopez, 45, shared a cute video of the family announcing the news, captioning it, “Lopez Family update … “

Two big siblings who will be prepped and ready for the baby on the way? The couple’s son Dominic Luciano, 5, and daughter Gia Francesca, 8.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Courtney Lopez/Instagram

Courtney Lopez/Instagram

Courtney Lopez/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: New Dads, Listen Up: 20 Stars Get Real About Fatherhood

The spouses met in 2008 and were married in 2012, where Gia, then 2, served as the flower girl. The event featured a mariachi band and a wedding cake with a winter-wonderland-meets-beach theme by Cake Boss Buddy Valastro.

Following the nuptials, Lopez joked the couple were “working on” expanding their family. “Right after the wedding,” he said. “We’ll wait for the guests to leave and then we’re getting right on that!”

In 2017, the longtime television personality told PEOPLE that being a dad to both a son and a daughter has been a big learning experience, saying of “Daddy’s girl” Gia, “She’s a very quick kid and very funny and very sensitive and emotional and nurturing.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mario Lopez Talks Dance Parties, Wrestling Matches and His Kids’ Quick Wits



And the fit dad’s wrestling past with his SBTB character A.C. Slater has come surprisingly in handy with parenthood. “It’s the WWE at my house every night,” Lopez added. “[My kids] get mad if I don’t wrestle with them.”

A few months after Nico was born, the star opened up to PEOPLE about the possibility of expanding his family again — and how his life has changed for the better since he became a parent with Courtney.

“Being with Gia and Dominic gives me the chance to be a kid all over again,” he says. “All of a sudden I have two amazing playmates. I can’t imagine my life without children.”